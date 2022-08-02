Left Menu

Rajasthan: Man, woman found hanging in Barmer

A young woman and a man allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves in Rajasthans Barmer district, police said Tuesday. Police said Veeramnath 20 and Reski 18 committed suicide by hanging themselves in a shed on the Balotra road in the Sindhri police station area. Police said the preliminary investigation pointed to a love affair between them.

Rajasthan: Man, woman found hanging in Barmer
A young woman and a man allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said Tuesday. Police said Veeramnath (20) and Reski (18) committed suicide by hanging themselves in a shed on the Balotra road in the Sindhri police station area. The bodies were handed over to relatives after a post-mortem was conducted. Police said the preliminary investigation pointed to a love affair between them. Investigation has been initiated after registering the matter under Section 174 of the CrPC.

