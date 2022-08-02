L-G Saxena seeks Delhi ACB explanation on delays in investigations

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's office on Tuesday said it has sought an explanation from the Delhi government's anti-corruption agency for ''inordinate delays'' in investigations taken up by it which are pending for over a year.

Saxena has also directed the Department of Vigilance (DoV) to ''strictly'' ensure due diligence while proceeding on corruption complaints, it said in a statement.

''Lt Governor V K Saxena has taken a serious view of procedural lapses and delays by investigating agencies including the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) and the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV) in course of investigation into complaints or cases of corruption against government officials,'' the statement said.

He also expressed displeasure over administrative departments concerned not furnishing or delaying comments sought by the investigating agencies on complaints against their officials, it said.

The L-G has called for an explanation from officers of the ACB for all matters pending for more than a year, asking the department to furnish a list of all such cases and reasons for pendency.

The directions from the L-G come in the wake of several corruption cases against government officials presented to him that displayed ''serious non-application of mind and inordinate delays'' by the departments and agencies concerned, the statement said.

There were many cases pending since 2012-2017. In others, the administrative departments had not furnished their comments, and in some, the DoV had submitted ''self-contradictory'' recommendations for grant of sanction, it added.

