Two arrested for cheating people on pretext of providing discounted mobile phones

Two men were arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing mobile phones at discounted rates, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Amit Kumar (40), a resident of Bhajanpura, and Govind Singh, a resident of Mangolpuri, they said. Police got a tip-off on Monday regarding a person who was running a fake call centre and cheating people on the pretext of giving discount on mobile phones, a senior police officer said. After reaching the spot at Rohini Sector-2, it was revealed that the calls were made to residents of several states, including Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan by the women tele-callers and orders were booked to deliver the phone at a discounted price, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said. The orders were confirmed for cash on delivery so that the victims may trust them. Later, a parcel having dummy clay articles having a similar weight to a mobile phone box was sent to customers through the post, police said. Kumar and Singh were arrested and two women tele-callers were served notice under section 41A (notice of appearance before police officer) of CrPC after interrogation, Tayal said. At the instance of Kumar, 16 big cotton sacks containing nearly 500 such fake mobile phone boxes etc. were recovered. The call centre was being operated for the last two months at the location by Kumar and Singh, police added.

