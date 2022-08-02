CBI books two former officials of Delhi Metro in a graft case

The CBI has booked two former senior officials of Delhi Metro - Executive Director Prashant Rao and Deputy General Manager Madan Pal - for alleged graft in giving contract for Fibre Optical Transmission Systems to a private company, officials said.

A private company Tejas Network Ltd was awarded tender for installation of Fibre Optical Transmission Systems and Wide Area Network System for phase 3 of Delhi Metro, they said.

The agency received a source information that Income Tax department had conducted a raid at the premises of Tejas Network Ltd in which certain documents were seized which indicated that bribe was paid to certain public servants of DMRC and other organization in obtaining some contracts.

''The documents included WhatsApp chats and loose sheets indicating the percent of cuts given to employees of DMRC for getting projects from them,'' the CBI FIR alleged.

The CBI has alleged that department vigilance of DMRC had also conducted investigation into the allegations of irregularities in awarding the contract, officials said.

The agency obtained sanction from the government against Rao and Pal before proceeding to register a case against the officials and Tejas Network under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and cheating and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.

