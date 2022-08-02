Left Menu

Mumbai: Man poses as woman on Facebook, extorts money

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-08-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 20:59 IST
Mumbai: Man poses as woman on Facebook, extorts money
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly posing as a woman on Facebook and extorting money from a man, an official said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday arrested Sushant Talshilkar, who allegedly befriended the complainant on Facebook by posing as a woman from his housing society and exchanged obscene pictures and messaged with him, an official from Kasturba Marg police station said. The accused then threatened to circulate the screenshots of their chats to the WhatsApp group of the housing society and demanded Rs 10,000 from the complainant, he said.

Even after the victim paid the accused, the latter sent him a threatening message, the official said.

The arrested accused has been booked on the charges of extortion and other relevant provisions of the IPC, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022