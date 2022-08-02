Important cases heard in the Delhi High Court on Aug 2 (Tuesday) * HC closed the proceedings in a batch of pleas relating to the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, including testings and infrastructure.

* HC continued hearing the prosecution's arguments in former JNU student Umar Khalid's plea seeking bail in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the riots here in February 2020.

Other important developments in HC on Tuesday: * Delhi Police told HC that it was not in favour of places serving liquor here being permitted to remain operational till 3 am.

* HC said it expected the media to self-regulate and emphasised that while there is freedom of speech, criticism has to be just and fair.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)