IFS officer Shweta Singh appointed Director in PMO

Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Shweta Singh was on Tuesday appointed as a director in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Singh is a 2008-batch IFS officer.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved Singh's appointment for a period of three years from the date of her joining, the order said.

The ACC has cancelled the appointment of Aniket Govind Mandavgane, a 2009-batch IFS officer, as the Deputy Secretary in the PMO.

Mandavgane was on July 18 appointed as the Deputy Secretary. PTI AKV AKV TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)