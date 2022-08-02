ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh reviews security situation

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh on Tuesday exhorted the security agencies to work in tandem to mitigate the terrorism threat in the Jammu region.

He was chairing a high-level security reviewing meeting of the officials from the police, the Army, the CAPF, intelligence agencies as well as the civil administration in view of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

Singh stressed on taking effective measures to tackle drone threats, strengthening border deployment grid and launching operations in Rajouri and Kishtwar districts.

He called for maintaining high-level alertness and adopting preventive measures to tackle any kind of threat to peace and security.

