India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Scoreboard
PTI | Basseterre | Updated: 03-08-2022 01:22 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 01:22 IST
- Country:
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
India Innings: Rohit Sharma retd hurt 11 Suryakumar Yadav c Alzarri Joseph b Dominic Drakes 76 Shreyas Iyer st Devon Thomas b Akeal Hosein 24 Rishabh Pant not out 33 Hardik Pandya c Devon Thomas b Holder 4 Deepak Hooda not out 10 Extras: (B-1, W-5, NB-1) 7 Total: (For 3 wickets in 19 Overs) 165 Fall of wickets: 1-105, 2-135, 3-149.
Bowling: Obed McCoy 4-0-34-0, Alzarri Joseph 4-0-39-0, Dominic Drakes 4-0-33-1, Jason Holder 3-0-30-1, Akeal Hosein 4-0-28-1.
