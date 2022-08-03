Left Menu

Britain's Conservative Party voting for the next PM delayed after hacking alert - The Telegraph

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2022 03:20 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 03:20 IST
Britain's Conservative Party voting for the next PM delayed after hacking alert - The Telegraph

Voting by Britain's Conservative Party members for the next prime minister has been delayed after the GCHQ spy service warned that cyber hackers could change people’s ballots, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday.

Postal ballots have still yet to be issued to the around 160,000 party members who will pick a successor to Boris Johnson, as a result of the GCHQ concerns. The ballots were due to be sent out from Monday, but members have now been warned they could arrive as late as Aug. 11, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
2
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

 Saint Kitts and Nevis

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022