Left Menu

Army commander calls on Arunachal Guv, discusses national security, Agnipath scheme

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita called on Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd.) on Tuesday and discussed the issues relating to national security, Agnipath scheme and recruitment of the local youth in the Indian Army.

ANI | Tezpur (Assam) | Updated: 03-08-2022 07:22 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 07:22 IST
Army commander calls on Arunachal Guv, discusses national security, Agnipath scheme
Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita calls on Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd.) (Photo:Twitter/PRO Defence Tezpur). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita called on Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd.) on Tuesday and discussed the issues relating to national security, Agnipath scheme and recruitment of the local youth in the Indian Army. "The Governor appreciated the contribution of the Indian Army towards the wellbeing and security of the people living in the North Eastern Region, especially Arunachal Pradesh. He also complimented Army Commander for his and his staff's help in the recruitment process of local youth," read a statement by PRO (Defence), Tezpur, Lt Col A S Walia.

The Governor suggested that the armed forces should organise more awareness and motivational camps for the recruitment of local youth in different parts of the state. "The pre-recruitment rallies are important for more youth of the State joining the armed forces. He reiterated that State's homegrown soldiers will be the best defenders of the safety and security of the State and the nation," said the statement.

Brig. (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd.) also took up the issue of constant review of the plans for strengthening the Border Areas. He emphasised on goodwill civic actions and the welfare of the people by the armed forces in the rural and far-flung areas. Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, who is on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh, assured of his best cooperation in the recruitment process and instilling a sense of security amongst the people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
2
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

 Saint Kitts and Nevis

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022