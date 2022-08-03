Ambedkar's statue defiled in UP village

A statue of B R Ambedkar was defiled in Deegh village of the district, police said on Wednesday.

A local identified as Pawan informed police about the matter on Tuesday following which a police team reached the spot and got the 1.5-feet tall statue, which had fallen on the ground, reinstalled, Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said.

An FIR has been registered under IPC section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) and probe is on in the matter.

Police said Pawan's elder brother Surendra is a history sheeter and was arrested five days ago.

As the statue is in front of Pawan's house, police is suspecting his hand behind the matter and probing it from all the angles, a police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)