Delhi police arrest man wanted in Jahangirpuri violence case

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested one man wanted in the Jahangirpuri riots, who along with other co-accused allegedly instigated violence during the Hanuman Jayanti celebration. On April 16 during a procession on Hanuman Jayanti, accused Sanwar alias Akbar alias Kalia along with other co-accused allegedly instigated the public and pelted stones, glass bottles upon the opposite party and police staff deployed on duty.

The accused was on the run after the riots to avoid arrest. Following that he was declared proclaimed offender on July 22 in the Jahangirpuri riots case, informed Police. The Police had also declared Rs RS. 25,000 against his arrest.

Acting on a tip-off, on Tuesday, a team of Delhi Police under the leadership of ACP (Crime Branch) Anil Sharma, apprehend the accused from C Block. "The accused ran from C Block to CD Block Jhuggi where he was caught. He tried to flee and the locals also tried to help the accused and threw bricks on HC Nitin, but even after suffering the injury, Nitin and Naval succeeded in overpowering him and subsequently arrested Sanwar," said police.

A separate case has been registered under Sections 186/353/332/34 of IPC in Jahangirpuri police station against Sanwar Malik based on the complaint of HC Nitin Kumar. According to police, 29-year-old Sanwar belongs to the East Midnapore district of West Bengal. is educated upto Class 4. He has six siblings. He belongs to a poor family. He started getting involved in the crimes like theft and was arrested for the first time in 2016 in an attempt to murder case along with his brother. Thereafter, he started criminal activities all over Delhi. He has been found involved in six criminal cases.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on July 14 filed a chargesheet in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence that took place on April 16. In the chargesheet, Delhi Police has named 37 arrested and 8 absconded accused in the case. Besides them, two juveniles are also mentioned in the chargesheet.

Delhi Police has invoked Section 307 (attempt to murder), Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy), Section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), Section 186 IPC (voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) Section 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) Section 436 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) Section 147 (Punishment for rioting) Section 148 (Rioting, armed with a deadly weapon) Section 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of the offence committed in prosecution of common object) and Section 427 (Mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) and under various provisions of Arms Act. The sources said that Delhi Police will file a separate charge sheet before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) against minor offenders.

Mohammad Ansar and Tabrez Ansari have been named as the main conspirators, as per sources. A Delhi Police team had also gone to West Bengal to question some of Ansar's relatives in East Midnapore.

The third main conspirator Delhi Police have named is Ishrafil, who is still at large. Apart from this, the chargesheet names three persons who have been declared proclaimed offenders by the court and are absconding. Non-bailable warrants have also been issued against some absconders.

The charge sheet reveals that the accused had planned in advance on April 10 to incite violence on April 16, on Hanuman Jayanti. The sources said that as part of the planning, bricks and bottles were stashed on some rooftops. Swords and pistols, a total of 15, used in the riots were also seized from the arrested persons.

Police have made these claims based on more than 2,300 CCTV and mobile recorded footage of the violence along with WhatsApp chats and call detail records. (ANI)

