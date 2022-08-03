Left Menu

UNICEF welcomes extension of truce for two months in Yemen

"Yet, 113 children were killed or maimed, since the announcement of the truce in April, according to the UN verified numbers. The actual figures are likely much higher.

UNICEF | Sana'A | Updated: 03-08-2022 12:35 IST
"UNICEF welcomes the announcement that the parties to the conflict in Yemen have agreed to the United Nations' proposal to renew the current truce for an additional two months. Since it started in April 2022, the truce led to a significant reduction in the intensity of the conflict and the number of victims.

"More needs to be done to protect children in Yemen. UNICEF calls on all parties to the conflict to fully respect the terms of the truce and continue efforts towards a sustainable peace in Yemen. All parties to the conflict must protect civilians wherever they are and spare no effort to clear land mines and unexploded ordnance."

