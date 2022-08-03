If we fulfil resolutions for development in next 25 years, India will become Vishwa guru: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that if the countrymen fulfil resolutions for the development of the country in the next 25 years, India will become a Vishwa guru. "How will India be in 2047? How will it be in every field? How will it be in the field of education, health, and development? This year is the year to make India better in every field. If we work on these core sectors and fulfill its goals in the next 25 years, then after 25 years, India will become Vishwa Guru," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said while addressing an event in the national capital.

Urging every citizen to hoist the national flag at their houses during 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign (August 13 to 15), Amit Shah on Tuesday said the programme gives a message to the world about the determination of the people of India for the prosperity of the nation. He said the call for flag hoisting at each household under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) is also to tell the younger generation about the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters during the 90-year-long struggle and inculcate a feeling of patriotism among them.

"This campaign Har Ghar Tiranga is a message to the world that each Indian citizen will work unitedly for the next 25 years, according to the assertion of people who drafted the Constitution and expectation of the Constitution, for the development, accomplishment, security and carrying forward the Indian culture," said Shah. He was speaking at 'Tiranga Utsav', an event held to celebrate the 146th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya, who designed the national flag. On the occasion, Shah also launched 'Tiranga' anthem and video. The family of Venkayya was felicitated at the event. A commemorative postage stamp in honour of Venkayya was also released.

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday changed his profile picture on his social media handles to 'Tiranga' ahead of Independence Day celebrations in the country. "It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for #HarGharTiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same," tweeted PM Modi on Tuesday.

PM Modi on Sunday called upon all citizens to turn the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the 'Tiranga' as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. "Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from the 13th to the 15th of August, a special movement - 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organized. Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while addressing the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"August 2 is the birth anniversary of Pingli Venkhaiya who designed the National Flag. I urge all to use 'Tiranga' as profile picture in social media accounts between August 2 and August 15," he said. 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

Addressing the 91st edition of the monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi stated that India is set to witness a glorious and historic moment as it completes 75 years of Independence. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. (ANI)

