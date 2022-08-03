Left Menu

Cattle smuggling scam: CBI raids TMC leaders' residences in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-08-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 14:58 IST
Cattle smuggling scam: CBI raids TMC leaders' residences in Bengal
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Wednesday conducted raids at six different locations in West Bengal's Birbhum district in connection with its investigation into an alleged cattle smuggling scam.

The CBI personnel, divided into six team, raided residences of local Trinamool Congress leaders, including Kerim Khan and his close associate Ziaul Haque, at Illambazar and Nanoor, officials said.

Sleuths of the central agency also conducted raids at the house of stone merchant Tudu Mondal, an aide of TMC's Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal, they said.

''Kerim Khan has been absconding for quite some time and his mobile number is also unreachable," one of the officials said.

Mondal had earlier appeared twice before CBI detectives for questioning. His personal bodyguard has also been arrested as part of the probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
4
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022