Raj cop taken off duty after altercation with trainee assistant collector

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-08-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 17:24 IST
An inspector was taken off duty and sent to police lines allegedly after he had an altercation with a trainee assistant collector over not stopping a truck, carrying construction material, for checking in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, officials said on Wednesday.

Bhilwara SP Adarsh Siddhu said the action was taken against Bigod Station House Officer (SHO) Thakraram Sau following the issues raised by trainee assistant collector Neha Chhipa.

According to the police, Sau got into an altercation with Chhipa on Tuesday night after she came to know that a truck was not intercepted to check if it was carrying illegal bajri, they said.

Chippa saw the truck passing through the area while she was returning after attending a meeting chaired by Revenue Minister Ramlal Jat at around 9 pm, they said.

Police said after not finding the truck being stopped at an interceptor near Bigod police station, she reached the police station and asked about the whereabouts of the vehicle, which led to an altercation between the SHO and the officer.

