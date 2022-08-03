Left Menu

Cluster bus kills man, injures his brother near Dwarka Mor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 17:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 33-year-old man died while his brother was severely injured allegedly after a cluster bus hit their scooter near Dwarka Mor in Delhi on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, Pankaj Singh, and his injured brother Abhinay, both residents of Baproha in Delhi, worked for Tour and Travel agencies here, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said, ''Around 10.26 am, an information was received regarding an accident near Dwarka Mor where two people on a scooter were hit by a cluster bus.'' One of them was injured and taken to hospital for treatment while Singh was found dead on the spot, he said.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway to nab the bus driver, police said, adding CCTV cameras are being checked to identify the offender and establish the exact sequence of the accident.

