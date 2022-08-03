Left Menu

Woman smothered to death by in-laws in Jammu; 5 arrested

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 03-08-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 17:49 IST
Woman smothered to death by in-laws in Jammu; 5 arrested
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was allegedly smothered to death by her in-laws in the Bemina area following which five members of the family were arrested, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The in-laws took the woman Tasleema Bani (38) to a hospital on June 26, but doctors there declared her dead on arrival, he said.

According to the post-mortem report, asphyxiation was the cause of the woman's death.

A case of murder was registered and five people including the woman's husband Shahnawaz Dar, her mother-in-law, brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law were arrested, the police spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022