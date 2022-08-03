Wild vulture rescued after wandering the streets of Madrid
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 03-08-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 17:50 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spanish police on Wednesday rescued a disoriented and dehydrated wild vulture as it wandered the streets of downtown Madrid, holding up traffic and startling passers-by.
While one police officer distracted the bird, another captured it from behind using a blanket. They put the vulture into a cardboard box and took it to a local animal recovery centre that specializes in raptors.
"It's a young vulture, about one-year-old, and it was a bit dehydrated," a worker at the Brinzal recovery centre told Reuters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement