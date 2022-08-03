Wild vulture rescued after wandering the streets of Madrid

Spanish police on Wednesday rescued a disoriented and dehydrated wild vulture as it wandered the streets of downtown Madrid, holding up traffic and startling passers-by.

While one police officer distracted the bird, another captured it from behind using a blanket. They put the vulture into a cardboard box and took it to a local animal recovery centre that specializes in raptors.

"It's a young vulture, about one-year-old, and it was a bit dehydrated," a worker at the Brinzal recovery centre told Reuters.

