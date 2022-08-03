Left Menu

Iran chief negotiator travels to Vienna for talks to save 2015 nuclear pact

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 18:04 IST
Iran chief negotiator travels to Vienna for talks to save 2015 nuclear pact
Ali Bagheri Kani Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani will travel to Vienna on Wednesday to hold talks for the revival of the 2015 nuclear pact, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said, adding that Tehran is ready to reach a deal that guarantees its rights.

"Bagheri Kani will leave Tehran in a few hours ... In this round of talks, which will be held as usual with the coordination of the European Union, ideas presented by different sides will be discussed," said Nasser Kanaani, according to state media.

Last month, top European Union diplomat Josep Borrell said he had proposed a new draft text to revive the accord under which Iran curbed its nuclear programme in return for relief from economic sanctions.

