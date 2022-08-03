Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-08-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 18:59 IST
Ramco Systems opens new offices in US
Global aviation software provider Ramco Systems has set up new offices to support existing and new defence and security customers in the North American market, the company said on Wednesday.

The company's subsidiary, Ramco Systems Corporation, USA, has floated Ramco Systems Defense and Security Inc which has opened two new offices in Dallas and Washington D C respectively, the city-based Ramco Systems said in a statement.

Ramco Systems Corporation serves major US defence contractors providing services across depot maintenance, aircraft fleet management, in-service aircraft, pilot training, among many others.

Ramco Systems said it has roped in US military and defence veterans, Robert Sprigg and Rod Rodriguez, to lead the new subsidiary Ramco Systems Defense and Security Inc.

