Kotkapura firing case: SIT questions former Punjab DGP Sumedh Saini

A Punjab Police Special Investigation Team probing the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident on Wednesday questioned former director general of police Sumedh Saini here for around four hours, official sources said.

The SIT head Additional Director General of Police, L K Yadav, had summoned the former state police chief for appearance at the Punjab Police Officers’ Institute here. Saini reached the institute around 11.30 am.

Saini has been named as an accused in the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police firing incidents in Faridkot.

The former Punjab DGP was summoned last month as well but he did not appear then.

Last month, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had dismissed a bunch of petitions filed by Saini and other accused police officers against the Punjab Police probe into the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing case. Saini and others had demanded quashing of the FIR and charge sheet filed by the SIT and transfer of the case to the CBI. The incidents related to the theft of a 'bir' (copy) of the Guru Ganth Sahib, putting up handwritten sacrilegious posters and torn pages of the holy book found scattered at Bargari had taken place in Faridkot in 2015.

These incidents had led to protests in Faridkot. In the police firing at protesters in October 2015, two persons were killed in Behbal Kalan while some people were injured at Kotkapura in Faridkot. PTI CHS VSD RDK

