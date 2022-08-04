Important cases listed in Delhi High Court on August 4 (Thursday)
Important cases listed in Delhi High Court on August 4 (Thursday) * HC to hear former JNU student Umar Khalid's plea seeking bail in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the riots in the national capital in February 2020. PTI SKV ADS TIR TIR
