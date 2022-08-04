Left Menu

Assam becoming hotbed of jihadi activities: CM

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-08-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 13:51 IST
Assam becoming hotbed of jihadi activities: CM
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam has become a hotbed of "jihadi activities" with five modules having links with Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarul Islam busted in five months, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

Six Bangladeshi nationals belonging to Ansarul Islam had entered Assam to indoctrinate youths, and one of them was arrested when the first module was busted at Barpeta in March this year, Sarma said at a press conference here.

Indoctrination of Muslim youths in private madrasas by Imams from outside the state is alarming, he said.

''Jihadi activity is very different from terrorist or insurgency activities. It starts with indoctrination for several years, followed by active participation in promoting Islamic fundamentalism, and finally going for subversive activities," the CM said.

The Bangladeshi nationals, "who entered the state illegally" in 2016-17, operated several training camps during the COVID-19 pandemic.

''Only one of these Bangladeshis has been arrested so far, and I appeal to the people to inform the local police in case anybody from outside the state becomes a teacher or an Imam in a madrasa," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022