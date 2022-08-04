Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council: Military force will not solve problems
Using force won't solve problems and differences, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said at a regular news briefing on Thursday, the same day China filed multiple missiles around the self-ruled island in unprecedented military drills.
The drills followed a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday and Wednesday to Taiwan, which Beijing regards as its sovereign territory.
The Council said these drills will not change the fact that the two sides don't belong to each other, and urged the Communist Party to immediately stop intimidating Taiwan.
