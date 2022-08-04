Left Menu

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council: Military force will not solve problems

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 04-08-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 14:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Using force won't solve problems and differences, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said at a regular news briefing on Thursday, the same day China filed multiple missiles around the self-ruled island in unprecedented military drills.

The drills followed a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday and Wednesday to Taiwan, which Beijing regards as its sovereign territory.

The Council said these drills will not change the fact that the two sides don't belong to each other, and urged the Communist Party to immediately stop intimidating Taiwan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

