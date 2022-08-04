BDO in UP's Barabanki resigns alleging mental harassment by district magistrate; probe ordered

A block development officer in Barabanki has resigned, alleging that he was ''mentally harassed'' by the district magistrate and another official.

Taking cognisance of his resignation, the government has ordered a probe into the matter and has asked the rural development commissioner to submit a report.

In his resignation letter to Chief Development Officer Ekta Singh dated August 2, BDO Amit Tripathi held her and District Magistrate Adarsh Singh responsible for his decision. He also expressed apprehensions over his safety.

The two officials did not respond to the allegations.

In his letter, Tripathi said he was transferred to Puredalai development block from Ramnagar on July 1 and he had joined his duty at the new office. However, Barabanki MP Upendra Rawat and other public representatives from Ramnagar interfered, and subsequently, his transfer was cancelled.

Tripathi said he did not ask the MP or any other politician to get his transfer cancelled, but his seniors were miffed with him over the political interference in his posting.

Tripathi said he was summoned to the district magistrate's residence where he and the CDO yelled at him and humiliated him.

He further said the two officials arrived at Ramnagar block for an inspection on July 30 and snubbed him again.

Tripathi also forwarded a copy of his resignation to Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, who ordered a probe into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)