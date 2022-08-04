Two Pak fishing boats seized in border area of Kutch
- Country:
- India
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday morning seized two Pakistani fishing boats in the creek area along the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat's Kutch district, officials said.
Pakistani fishermen, who had entered the Indian waters illegally in the Harami Nala creek area, abandoned their boats on seeing a BSF patrol and fled to their side of the maritime border, said a BSF release.
Some fishing equipment and nets were found in the boats but there was no suspicious cargo, it added.
While Indian fishermen are barred from entering the creek due to security reasons, Pakistani fishermen often enter illegally looking for a better catch.
Last month, the BSF had apprehended four Pakistani fishermen and seized ten boats in the creek.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
18 million dishes served with Kikkoman in the first year alone, Indians taste the magic of Kikkoman Soy Sauce
"All athletes are brand ambassadors of New India": PM Modi interacts with Indian contingent bound for CWG
'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Joyland', 'Jai Bhim' part of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne line-up
Imperial College London in new research tie-up with Indian Institute of Science
Will be fearing playing against Indian team having Virat, says Ricky Ponting