Left Menu

Two Pak fishing boats seized in border area of Kutch

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-08-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 16:38 IST
Two Pak fishing boats seized in border area of Kutch
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday morning seized two Pakistani fishing boats in the creek area along the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat's Kutch district, officials said.

Pakistani fishermen, who had entered the Indian waters illegally in the Harami Nala creek area, abandoned their boats on seeing a BSF patrol and fled to their side of the maritime border, said a BSF release.

Some fishing equipment and nets were found in the boats but there was no suspicious cargo, it added.

While Indian fishermen are barred from entering the creek due to security reasons, Pakistani fishermen often enter illegally looking for a better catch.

Last month, the BSF had apprehended four Pakistani fishermen and seized ten boats in the creek.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global
4
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022