Suspicious bag found in Delhi's Rohini

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 17:16 IST
Suspicious bag found in Delhi's Rohini
A suspicious bag was found in Rohini area in the national capital on Thursday, sending the security agencies into a tizzy ahead of the Independence Day, police said.

According to officials, the bag was found in the parking area near DC Chowk, Rohini Sector-9.

Police said the bomb detection and disposal squad and sniffer dogs are heading to the scene. Further details area awaited, they said.

