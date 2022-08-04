Suspicious bag found in Delhi's Rohini

A suspicious bag was found in Rohini area in the national capital on Thursday, sending the security agencies into a tizzy ahead of the Independence Day, police said.

According to officials, the bag was found in the parking area near DC Chowk, Rohini Sector-9.

Police said the bomb detection and disposal squad and sniffer dogs are heading to the scene. Further details area awaited, they said.

