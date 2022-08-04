BoE's Bailey: returning inflation to target is absolute priority

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday that returning British inflation to the 2% target was an absolute priority, and said all options were on the table at future policy meetings.

"Returning inflation to the 2% target remains our absolute priority. There are no ifs and buts about that," Bailey said at a news conference.

"All options are on the table for our September meeting and beyond that."

