BoE's Bailey: returning inflation to target is absolute priority

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-08-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 17:18 IST
Andrew Bailey Image Credit: Flickr
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Thursday that returning British inflation to the 2% target was an absolute priority, and said all options were on the table at future policy meetings.

"Returning inflation to the 2% target remains our absolute priority. There are no ifs and buts about that," Bailey said at a news conference.

"All options are on the table for our September meeting and beyond that."

