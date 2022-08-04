Taiwan will not shirk from defending its territory - presidential office
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 04-08-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 17:25 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan will not shirk from defending its territory, in the face of heightened military threats from China, the island's presidential office said in a post on its official Facebook account on Thursday.
It said China's actions of launching military drills around Taiwan had infringed upon international freedom of navigation and normal flow of global trade.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement