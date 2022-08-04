Left Menu

Former ISPR head Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor appointed as new Commander XII Corps in Quetta

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 04-08-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 17:29 IST
Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor, a former head of the media wing of the Pakistan Army, has been appointed as the new Commander XII Corps, replacing Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, who was killed this week in a helicopter crash, according to a media report on Thursday.

The XII Corps, also known as Quetta Corps, is currently based in Quetta in Balochistan Province.

He has previously served as the head of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The ISPR said in a statement issued late on Wednesday night that Lt Gen Ghafoor will replace Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali who was killed in a helicopter crash in Balochistan on August 1.

Lt Gen Ali, with five other Pakistan Army personnel, died in the helicopter crash while they were assisting flood relief operations in Quetta's Lasbela district on Monday. Their chopper lost contact with the air traffic control and crashed.

