Brittney Griner's lawyers ask Russian court to acquit her
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 17:40 IST
- Country:
- United States
The defense team of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner asked a Russian court to acquit her of drug charges on Thursday that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.
A Russian prosecutor requested earlier on Thursday that Griner be sentenced to 9.5 years in jail after vape cartridges containing hashish oil were found in her luggage at a Moscow airport in February.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Russian
- Moscow
- Brittney Griner
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Senate votes to move ahead on chip bill to compete with China
Importers paid $32 bln in U.S. tariffs on China tech imports-industry report
China warns of 'forceful measures' if U.S. House Speaker Pelosi visits Taiwan
U.S. again defends Brazil's voting system questioned by Bolsonaro
China says U.S. is 'maker of security risks' after Taiwan Strait sailing