Brittney Griner's lawyers ask Russian court to acquit her

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 17:40 IST
Brittney Griner Image Credit: Wikipedia
The defense team of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner asked a Russian court to acquit her of drug charges on Thursday that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

A Russian prosecutor requested earlier on Thursday that Griner be sentenced to 9.5 years in jail after vape cartridges containing hashish oil were found in her luggage at a Moscow airport in February.

