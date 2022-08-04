Left Menu

Drugs smuggler killed in accident while avoiding police in J-K's Udhampur; aide held with Rs 1.9 cr

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-08-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 19:16 IST
Drugs smuggler killed in accident while avoiding police in J-K's Udhampur; aide held with Rs 1.9 cr
  • Country:
  • India

A narcotics smuggler was killed in an accident while trying to flee from police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said on Thursday.

His accomplice was, however, arrested and the police recovered 1.91 crore cash and 250 gm heroin, they said.

During patrolling late on Wednesday, police noticed two people -- who were later identified as Mukhtiar Ahmed of Kupwara district and his accomplice Jagtar Singh, hailing from Tarn Tarn in Punjab -- moving in a suspicious manner near Gole Mela petrol station in Udhampur, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said.

On seeing the police, the duo tried to flee. In the process, Ahmed was hit by an unknown vehicle. He was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, but he died during treatment, the ADGP said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo was involved in narcotics trade. A detailed investigation is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global
4
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022