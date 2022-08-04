At least two more silos at Beirut port collapse

At least two more silos at Beirut's port collapsed on Thursday, according to Reuters witnesses, as crowds gathered at the site to mark two years since an explosion there.

The remnants of the massive silos began to crumble this week, with several collapsing on Sunday and officials saying more of the structures could collapse at any time.

