U.S. charges four Kentucky police officers in Breonna Taylor killing

The FBI on Thursday arrested and brought civil rights charges against four current and former Louisville, Kentucky, police officers for their roles in the 2020 fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was shot in her home in a case that rocked the United States.

Federal prosecutors said that Louisville police officers, including Kyle Meany and Joshua Jaynes, knowingly used false information to obtain the search warrant that authorized the search of Taylor's home that led to her shooting. The death of Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician who was unarmed, was one in a trio of cases that fueled a summer of protests against racial injustice and police violence two years ago, when the country was reeling from the still-new coronavirus pandemic.

