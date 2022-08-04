Both Houses face disruptions, Rajya Sabha passes Family Courts Amendment Bill

Both Houses of Parliament on Thursday faced disruptions due to protests by Congress and some other opposition members over the alleged misuse of probe agencies with Rajya Sabha passing the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill. The opposition members resorted to sloganeering against the government. The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm during Question Hour and later for the day.

In Rajya Sabha, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue and accused the Central government of misusing central agencies. He said that the Enforcement Directorate had issued summons to him in the National Herald case amid ongoing proceedings of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

"There is a misuse of autonomous bodies..," Kharge said, referring to the deployment of Delhi Police personnel outside the residence of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday. He accused the Central government of attempting to intimidate the Congress party.

Members from treasury benches jointly opposed Kharge's remarks. Responding to Kharge's complaint, the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal said the Centre has nothing to do with the probe by investigating agencies.

"The government does not interfere in the work of the law enforcement authorities. Perhaps during their tenure, when their government was there, they might be interfering," Goyal said. The Rajya Sabha passed the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which sought to amend the Family Courts Act, 1984 to establish family courts in Himachal Pradesh with effect from February 15, 2019, and in Nagaland with effect from September 12, 2008.

Piloted by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, the Bill was passed by voice vote amid uproar created by the Opposition on misuse of Central agencies. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on July 26.

The Bill amends the Family Courts Act, 1984. The Act allows state governments to establish Family Courts. The central government is empowered to notify dates for the Act to come into force in different states. The governments of Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland have set up Family Courts in their States under the Act. However, the Central government has not extended the application of the Act to these states. The House was adjourned for a day after the Bill was passed.

In Lok Sabha, Congress members displayed placards standing in the Well of the House. Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was the first to display the placards and other members then brought placards to the House. Congress and other opposition members also protested against the ED action, GST on essential items and price rise.

The Monsoon Session convened on July 18 and will conclude on August 12. (ANI)

