Left Menu

Argentina's Massa orders immediate halt to transfers for spending -document

The instructions in a memo dated Thursday confirm the austerity measure outlined by Massa in a speech he gave on Wednesday, his first day as minister, in which he sought to reassert the government's determination to tackle overspending and runaway inflation in particular. "Beginning immediately and until new instructions are provided, we are instructing that (finance officials) should abstain from asking for temporary transfers from the national treasury for financing," according to the memo addressed to the finance secretary and signed by Massa.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2022 00:17 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 00:17 IST
Argentina's Massa orders immediate halt to transfers for spending -document

Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa instructed finance officials to halt all new temporary cash transfers from the treasury to pay for government spending effective Thursday, according to an official document seen by Reuters. The instructions in a memo dated Thursday confirm the austerity measure outlined by Massa in a speech he gave on Wednesday, his first day as minister, in which he sought to reassert the government's determination to tackle overspending and runaway inflation in particular.

"Beginning immediately and until new instructions are provided, we are instructing that (finance officials) should abstain from asking for temporary transfers from the national treasury for financing," according to the memo addressed to the finance secretary and signed by Massa. The new economy minister pledged on Wednesday to prioritize cost-cutting measures in a push to narrow a widening budget deficit, as well as boost dwindling foreign reserves, as the country faces an economic crisis fueled by a huge debt load and a weak peso currency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022