Haryana: IED recovered from under a tree, one held

Special Task Force (STF) recovered one improvised explosive device (IED), said officials on Thursday. The IED was placed in a polythene bag under a tree beside a hotel on Shahabad-Ambala Highway.

One person has been arrested in connection with the matter. "An IED has been recovered by Special Task Force (STF) STF in polythene under a tree beside a hotel on Shahabad-Ambala Highway. One accused from Tarn Taran has been taken into custody; STF handed him over to Shahabad Police. Case registered; further probe underway," said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), ASP Karan Goel.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

