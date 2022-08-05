Left Menu

Haryana: IED recovered from under a tree, one held

Special Task Force (STF) recovered one improvised explosive device (IED), said officials on Thursday.

Visual of STF officials with the arrested accused in Haryana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Special Task Force (STF) recovered one improvised explosive device (IED), said officials on Thursday. The IED was placed in a polythene bag under a tree beside a hotel on Shahabad-Ambala Highway.

One person has been arrested in connection with the matter. "An IED has been recovered by Special Task Force (STF) STF in polythene under a tree beside a hotel on Shahabad-Ambala Highway. One accused from Tarn Taran has been taken into custody; STF handed him over to Shahabad Police. Case registered; further probe underway," said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), ASP Karan Goel.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

