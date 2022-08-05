Left Menu

Prez congratulates Sudhir for winning gold in para powerlifting in CWG

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday congratulated Sudhir for his historic feat in winning gold in para powerlifting at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said his spirited performance has brought the medal and glory for India.May you shine in your future endeavours, the president said.Sudhir claimed the gold medal in mens heavyweight para powerlifting event on Thursday.Congratulations to Sudhir for his historic feat in winning gold in para-powerlifting in CommonwealthGames.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday congratulated Sudhir for his historic feat in winning gold in para powerlifting at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said his spirited performance has brought the medal and glory for India.

''May you shine in your future endeavours,'' the president said.

Sudhir claimed the gold medal in men's heavyweight para powerlifting event on Thursday.

''Congratulations to Sudhir for his historic feat in winning gold in para-powerlifting in #CommonwealthGames. Your spirited performance and dedication has brought you the medal and glory for India. May you shine in your future endeavours,'' Murmu tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

