Congress holds protest in MP against Centre over price rise, other issues

The Congress on Friday organised a protest here as part of its nationwide stir against the Centre over issues like price rise, hike in Goods and Services Tax GST on essential items and unemployment. The party is holding similar protests in other parts of the state as well.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-08-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 13:37 IST
  • India

The Congress on Friday organised a protest here as part of its nationwide stir against the Centre over issues like price rise, hike in Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential items and unemployment. The agitation, in which several party MLAs and workers took part, began at Roshanpur Chowk close to Jawahar Bhawan around noon.

Apart from targeting the Centre over inflation and other issues, the protesters raised slogans alleging that the government was misusing probe agencies to target the opposition leaders in the country.

The area around the protest site has been cordoned off and heavy police force has been deployed to stop the Congress leaders from marching towards the Raj Bhavan as they planned to hand over the memorandum of their demands to the Governor.

Talking to PTI from the protest site, Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta several party leaders participated in the agitation. The party is holding similar protests in other parts of the state as well.

