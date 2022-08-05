Left Menu

Raja Bhaiya's father under house arrest over protest

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 05-08-2022 13:40 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 13:40 IST
Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh's father Kunwar Uday Pratap Singh was placed under house arrest on Friday over his protest demanding removal of a temporary gate built in this district for Muharram, police said.

Confirming the development, Pratapagarh Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil said, ''Prohibitory orders are in place in the district in view of Muharram. To ensure law and order, Kunwar Uday Pratap Singh has been put under house arrest at his residence.'' Police force was deployed outside his residence in Bhadri village..

This comes a day after the SP and District Magistrate met Uday Pratap Singh and asked him to call off the protest demanding removal of the temporary gate built near a mosque in Sheikhpur Ashiq village.

Uday Pratap Singh started a sit-in protest on the Kunda tehsil premises after no action was taken.

The gate is removed on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram.

Appeals were also made to shops and business establishments to down their shutters in Kunda in support of Uday Pratap Singh, whose son Raghuraj Pratap Singh, also known as Raja Bhaiya, is a six-time MLA and a former Uttar Pradesh minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

