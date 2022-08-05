PM Modi introduced innovation in governance, made it technology driven: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced innovation in governance and made it technology-driven.

This is the essence of the success story of Modi's mantra of ''reform, perform and transform'', said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

Speaking after the launch of 16th edition of Central Secretariat Manual of Office Procedure (CSMOP) 2022, he said, there is continuous innovation in reforms under Modi, who takes personal interest in all governance related issues.

Singh said that besides making governance technology driven, Prime Minister Modi has also introduced innovation in governance reforms, according to a Personnel Ministry statement. He also informed that some of the success stories in governance reforms implemented by Modi as Chief Minister of Gujarat are being replicated at the Centre like the abolition of interviews, prompt redressal of grievances and weeding out of obsolete laws.

Singh said, since 2014, when Modi took charge at the Centre, there is a visible change in the work culture and all the ministries are strictly adhering to timelines in execution of projects. Referring to CSMOP 2022, the minister said, after 2019, this is the second manual prepared by Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) within such a short time under Modi government and this is a clear-cut reflection of continuity, consistency and innovation in reforms.

Referring to productive and result-oriented reforms in grievance redressal, Singh said, the DARPG in the Union Ministry of Personnel has emerged as a role model, which many of the states and UTs are trying to emulate. He also pointed out that requests are pouring in from several states and UTs for linking their grievance portal with the Centre's CPGRAMS. The Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System or CPGRAMS -– a portal -- allows citizens to register complaints against government departments.

Singh said, after Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, several such requests are being received.

Apart from the launch of 16th edition of CSMOP 2022, he also launched Impact Evaluation Report of the Initiative for Increasing Efficiency in Decision Making in the central secretariat 2022, Swachhta Assessment Report 2022 and CPGRAMS monthly report July 2022.

The Swachhta Assessment Report 2022 highlights that the swachhta campaign has resulted in holistic process improvement in disposal of pending matters by central ministries/ departments with focus on cleanliness process adoption. The swachhta campaign activities are implemented on a regular basis in all ministries/departments for three hours/ week. The success of the campaign is highlighted by the efficient management of the space and bringing pendency down by significant margin.

As many as 12 lakh sq feet of space was freed and scrap worth Rs 62 crore was disposed.

V Srinivas, Secretary DARPG said that the CPGRAMS monthly report is a unique initiative to present a comprehensive analysis on types and categories of public grievances in government of India and nature of disposal along with relative performance of ministries/departments. The CPGRAMS monthly report says that 68,576 public grievances cases were redressed in July 2022 along with 8,539 appeals. The monthly report contains the grievance redressal index which ranks ministries/ departments on the overall quality and timely disposal of grievances. Department of Land Resources, Department of Public Enterprises and Department of Expenditure are the top performers in the grievance redressal index for July 2022.

