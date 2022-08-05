Left Menu

Man arrested for driving drunk through New Mexico parade

A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated through a Native American parade in New Mexico on Thursday evening, injuring multiple people, according to a media report and police. Jeff Irving was driving with a revoked license due to a previous driving-while-intoxicated offense and faces several charges related to Thursday's incident, which took place in Gallup, news station KOB 4 reported, citing a criminal complaint against the suspect.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 22:36 IST
Man arrested for driving drunk through New Mexico parade

A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated through a Native American parade in New Mexico on Thursday evening, injuring multiple people, according to a media report and police.

Jeff Irving was driving with a revoked license due to a previous driving-while-intoxicated offense and faces several charges related to Thursday's incident, which took place in Gallup, news station KOB 4 reported, citing a criminal complaint against the suspect. Among those injured in the incident were two Gallup police officers, New Mexico State Police said in a tweet.

Police did not say whether they suspected the driver of intentionally running into people or whether they think he was impaired and unaware they were there. Videos taken by bystanders showed a large brown sports utility vehicle drive at high speed through the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial parade as dancers and onlookers scattered. Police and city officials did not immediately respond to request for additional comment. (Reporting By Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; Editing by David Gregorio)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022