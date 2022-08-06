FIR lodged against unknown persons for mistreating woman after video goes viral

An FIR has been lodged against unknown persons after a video of a woman being mistreated by locals went viral on social media platforms, police said on Saturday. The FIR was lodged at Shohrat Garh police station on the orders of Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar Anand.

A circle-level officer is investigating the matter. In the small video that is doing rounds on the internet, a group of women and men can be seen looking at the woman as she stands near, what looks like a boundary with her hands tied. A man in the video can be seen walking with a stick in his hands while the other seems to be clicking selfies with the woman. According to locals, the said incident occurred almost a week ago after the married woman was caught with her lover. She was later allowed to return home.

''We are trying to locate the woman and the people who mistreated her. Those responsible for the incident will be dealt with as per law,'' said the SP.

