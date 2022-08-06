Left Menu

FIR lodged against unknown persons for mistreating woman after video goes viral

An FIR has been lodged against unknown persons after a video of a woman being mistreated by locals went viral on social media platforms, police said on Saturday. According to locals, the said incident occurred almost a week ago after the married woman was caught with her lover.

PTI | Siddharthnagar | Updated: 06-08-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 14:47 IST
FIR lodged against unknown persons for mistreating woman after video goes viral
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been lodged against unknown persons after a video of a woman being mistreated by locals went viral on social media platforms, police said on Saturday. The FIR was lodged at Shohrat Garh police station on the orders of Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar Anand.

A circle-level officer is investigating the matter. In the small video that is doing rounds on the internet, a group of women and men can be seen looking at the woman as she stands near, what looks like a boundary with her hands tied. A man in the video can be seen walking with a stick in his hands while the other seems to be clicking selfies with the woman. According to locals, the said incident occurred almost a week ago after the married woman was caught with her lover. She was later allowed to return home.

''We are trying to locate the woman and the people who mistreated her. Those responsible for the incident will be dealt with as per law,'' said the SP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
3
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022