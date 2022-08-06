Iran Guards say Israel facing 'heavy price' for attacks in Gaza
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
The commander of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday that Israel would pay a high price for its latest attacks on the Palestinians in Gaza, Iranian state TV reported. "The Israelis will pay yet another heavy price for their recent crime," it quoted Major General Hossein Salami as saying in reference to Israeli air strikes on Gaza, as he met with Islamic Jihad leader Ziad al-Nakhala who is currently in Iran.
On Saturday, Israeli aircraft struck in Gaza and Palestinians fired rockets at Israel after an Israeli operation against the Islamic Jihad militant group ended more than a year of relative calm along the border.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pak intruder who intended to kill Nupur Sharma has links with far-right Islamic group: Police
Taliban to punish untruthful criticism of 'Islamic Emirate'
U.S. judge gives Canadian man life in prison for aiding Islamic State
U.S. gives Canadian man life in prison for aiding Islamic State, Justice Dept says
Islamic terror module linked to international terror outfits busted in Assam, 11 detained