Left Menu

Authorities attach property of Mukhtar Ansari's wife in Ghazipur

PTI | Ghazipur | Updated: 06-08-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 17:15 IST
Authorities attach property of Mukhtar Ansari's wife in Ghazipur
  • Country:
  • India

The Ghazipur district administration has attached properties worth Rs 2.25 crore belonging to Afsha Ansari, the wife of jailed mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, officials said.

They alleged that the three buildings were bought from proceeds of criminal activities.

Superintendent of Police Rohan P Botre told PTI, ''Heavy police force along with the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of the area attached three buildings in Gorabazar area, Rajdepur and Fulanpur. The properties were procured by Afsha Ansari using money earned from criminal activities.'' The officer added that action against Ansari and his gang members will continue in the future.

Ansari is facing over 50 cases in Uttar Pradesh, including attempt to murder and murder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022