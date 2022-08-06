Viral video shows constable beaten by mob inside police station

A police personnel was allegedly beaten by some people at a police station in Delhi. A viral video shows that a mob of 10-12 men surrounded police personnel and beat him up. While a lot of onlookers can be seen shooting pictures and videos on their phones. Reportedly, the personnel being beaten is the head constable at Anand Vihar police station in East Delhi.

However, in the video, it was not clear why the cop was being assaulted. The cop can be seen seeking forgiveness, but the mob continued to assault him. Delhi Police has started an investigation over the matter.

"Preliminary probe shows that the video is of July 31. Now legal action is being taken against it," a Delhi Police official told ANI. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

