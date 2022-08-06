Left Menu

Former MLA, seven others held guilty in murder case

A court here held former MLA Umakant Yadav and seven others guilty in a 27-year-old murder case of three people, including two Government Railway Police GRP constables. District Government Counsel Lal Bahadur Pal said the court of the additional district session judge found Umakant Yadav and others guilty and reserved its order for August 8.

PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 06-08-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 18:46 IST
Former MLA, seven others held guilty in murder case
  • Country:
  • India

A court here held former MLA Umakant Yadav and seven others guilty in a 27-year-old murder case of three people, including two Government Railway Police (GRP) constables. The court has reserved its order for Monday. District Government Counsel Lal Bahadur Pal said the court of the additional district session judge found Umakant Yadav and others guilty and reserved its order for August 8. On February 8,1995, two constables Ajay Singh and Lallan Singh, along with one other person, were killed in a cross-fire during an attempt to rescue one Rajkumar Yadav from the lockup of the GRP. In the FIR lodged regarding the incident, it was alleged that Umakant Yadav along with his supporters, who were armed with pistols and rifles, reached the GRP outpost and opened fire. The proceedings of the case were initially held at a court meant to try legislators but later moved to the local court on the directions of the High Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022