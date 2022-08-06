Har Ghar Tiranga: Flag distribution centre launched in Bhiwandi, several events held in Palghar, Thane

The first flag distribution centre in Thane district for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to mark 75 years of India's Independence was launched in Kalher area of Bhiwandi on Saturday.

It was inaugurated by Thane Collector Rajesh Narvekar, who said tribute will be paid to 35 freedom fighters from the region as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebration through an exhibition in the Town Hall on August 12.

The Town Hall, Durgadi Fort, Ambernath Shiv Temple and Thane Central Jail, where freedom icon Veer Savarkar was lodged before being shifted to the infamous Andaman and Nicobar, will see special lighting arrangements on the occasion, he said.

''Some freedom fighters were hanged in Thane Central Jail. We will have a light and sound show in the premises. Visitors will be allowed into designated areas of the prison complex and will be told about the history of the place,'' Narvekar said.

Other events in the run up to the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign included a run with the Tricolur by Murbad MLA Kisan Kathore, a 10-kilometre run led by Palghar Collector Govind Bodke, and a run organised a couple of days ago by Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissioner Sadanand Date.

